Game of Thrones Season 7 episode 2: When, where and how to watch live streaming in India

Finally, the adventures of Westeros continue! The Game of Thrones season 7 premiered last Sunday after a long period of waiting. GOT season 7 opening episode ‘Dragonstone’ brought good news for the viewers and producer too. According to a report by Fox News, the HBO drama series Game of Thrones’ 1st episode shattered all previous records and to record 10.1 million viewership as per the figures released by the Nilsen company. The opening episode ‘Dragonstone was so popular that it even crashed HBO’s website. From Ed Sheeran’s cameo to Arya Stark’s vengeance from House Frey, the first episode of GOT season 7 shows us that we can expect more suspense, killing and violence in upcoming episodes.

When is of Game of Thrones Season 7 episode 2 coming out?

The second episode of Game of Thrones will be aired this Sunday, July 23 at 9 pm ET on HBO in the US first. The Second episode of GOT season 7 has been named ‘Stormborn”.

What time will Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 2 be broadcast in India?

GOT season 7 Second episode ‘Stormborn’. will be aired in India on July 25, 2017, at 11 pm on Star World, Star World HD and you can also watch live streaming of this season’s second episode on hotstar.com on 17th July at 7:30 am.

How to watch Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 2?

If you want to watch GOT second episode online you can watch it on hotstar.com next day at 7:30 am. Hot Star will stream all the episodes of GOT season 7 on next day at 7;30 am or those who like to watch it on television they can watch it on Star World & Star World Hd at 11:00 PM.

What to expect from the 2nd episode of Game of Thrones Season 7?

In episode two of Game of Thrones season 7 ‘Stormborn’, Arya Stark and her dire wolf Nymeria come face to face. Yohn Royce, High King of the House Vale also warned the king in the North Jon Snow that Targaryen cannot be trusted. And on the other side, Yara Greyjoy and Ellaria Sand will join hand with Daenerys Targaryen who is staying in Dragonstone with her Dargon and her army. Both Yara and Ellaria will be in the war council of Khaleesi with Tyrion Lannister, Melisandre and Greyworm. Let see what will happen in next episode.