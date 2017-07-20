Game of Thrones season 7 episode 1 shatters records, 10.1 mn viewers tune in to the premiere

The ratings surpassed the previous Game of Thrones episodes comprising the 8.11 million who watched the season five finale in 2015 and the 8 million who tuned into that year’s opener. (HBO)

After a long period of waiting, Game of Thrones season 7 finally premiered bringing a lot of violence and death and of course dragons back to Westeros. An it brought much good news to the producers too. Fox News reported that the HBO drama’s season debut drew a record-setting 10.1 million viewers, according to Nielsen company figures released on Tuesday. The ratings surpassed the previous Game of Thrones episodes comprising the 8.11 million who watched the season five finale in 2015 and the 8 million who tuned into that year’s opener. The numbers represent viewers who have watched the episodes as it was first aired. Many more joined the party through streaming and DVR viewings. The episode was so popular it even crashed HBO’s main site. In the first episode, Cercei Lannister is atop the Iron Throne as queen of Westeros while Daenerys Targaryen commands a huge army. Furthermore, during the first episode, Arya Stark is seen exacting revenge for Red Wedding family deaths.

Notably, the highlight was the Shape of You singer Ed Sheeran, who featured in a cameo in the HBO series. But later he deleted his Twitter account shortly after criticism over his appearance in GoT series, The Independent confirmed. The singer has removed his entire presence from the site.

Viewer fascination clearly is building as the fantasy saga based on George R.R. Martin’s books draws toward its end. After this penultimate season of seven episodes, fewer than the usual 10, HBO has said there will be one more with an expected eight episodes.