Game of Thrones season 7 episode 1 online streaming: Date, Time, Full cast and everything else you need to know

Game of Thrones season 7 is finally here and you have every right to be excited. GOT is a show that has become a worldwide phenomenon with some of the most passionate fans from around the globe who were eagerly waiting for this new season. The first six seasons were based on the works of George RR Martin’s but the game has changed with the new one. Since the makers have completely changed the plot, the new season is likely to be more unpredictable. The Game of Thrones season 7 will be a short one with just 7 episodes. Just like the other countries, the show has been very popular in India as well. The only information we have so far is that the first three episode will be called Dragonstone’, ‘Stormborn’, and ‘The Queen’s Justice’. The action starts from Sunday on HBO in the US and here is how you can watch the Game of Thrones season 7 episode 1 live streaming in India.

When is the Game of Thrones season 7 episode 1 coming out in India?

The first episode of the season will be available online in India on Monday at 7:30 am. If you want to watch the show on television, you will have to wait till Tuesday and risk yourself to spoilers.

What time will GOT season 7 episode 1 be aired?

Episode 1 will be available on Monday at 7:30 am IST on hotstar.com. You can catch the show later on Tuesday at 11 pm IST on Star World and Star World HD.

Full cast of Game of Thrones season 1:

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister

Kit Harington as Jon Snow

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark

Aidan Gillen as Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish

Conleth Hill as Varys

Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth

Carice van Houten as Melisandre

Indira Varma as Ellaria Sand

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark

Watch the teaser here:

Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei

Rory McCann as Sandor “The Hound” Clegane

Pilou Asbæk as Euron Greyjoy

Richard Dormer as Beric Dondarrion

Jerome Flynn as Bronn

Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy

John Bradley as Samwell Tarly

Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth

Kristofer Hivju as Tormund Giantsbane

Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark

Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont

Hannah Murray as Gilly