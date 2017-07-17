Game of Thrones season 7: Music icon Ed Sheeran makes delightful debut in premiere

Game of Thrones season 7: Much to the surprise of all GoT fans singer Ed Sheeran made his debut in season seven premiere. The 26-year-old famous British singer appeared 39 minutes into the episode that was aired on July 16. (Reuters)

Game of Thrones season 7: Much to the surprise of all GoT fans singer Ed Sheeran made his debut in season seven premiere. The 26-year-old famous British singer appeared 39 minutes into the episode that was aired on July 16. The “Shape of You” singer appeared when his unnamed character’s voice caught the attention of young Arya Stark played by Maisie Williams, as she was riding through the forest. Sheeran was seen as a Lannister soldier leading a group in song in the season premiere of the hit HBO fantasy drama. In the episode, Sheeran’s character hums, “For hands of gold are always cold, but a woman’s hands are warm,” while sitting by a fireside with a group of soldiers who have stopped to have a bite to eat before heading to The Riverlands, reports ET Online. To which Arya says, “It’s a pretty song, I’ve never heard it before.” “It’s a new one,” Sheeran retorts.

While on Sunday, Sheeran posted a shot of himself on the screen on his Instagram account which he captioned as, “Throwback to the time I was a Lannister.” He also posted a picture of himself on set alongside Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark.

Also Watch:

IANS reported that while talking about the cameo on the popular show last month, he said “I haven’t seen it yet! I just know the scene I did, I did with Maisie, and it’s decent. I like it.” “Nothing exciting happens in this scene, we just have a conversation and that’s kind of it.” Sheeran also admitted that he feels his cameo “has been built up too much”. “People will just be like, ‘Oh… oh, all right’,” he joked. “It’s not an integral part of it, at all. I’m just like, in it,” he said.

Producer David Benioff said in March that they had been trying to get Sheeran a spot on the show for years to surprise Williams, who’s a Sheeran superfan.