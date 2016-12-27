‘Game of Thrones’ becomes most pirated TV show again

While, Frank Darabont’s “The Walking Dead” is at number two spot in terms of illegal downloads. (YouTube)

“Game of Thrones” has nabbed the title of the most pirated TV show for the fifth year in a row. The highest number of people sharing the single episode of the hit HBO series across several torrents was 350,000, right after its sixth season finale aired, according to Torrent Freak.

While, Frank Darabont’s “The Walking Dead” is at number two spot in terms of illegal downloads.

“Westworld” jets to number three. The sci-fi drama, which is based on Michael Crichton’s 1973 film of the same name, has become a new hit on HBO.

Other newcomers in the top 10 of the list are FOX’s drama fantasy “Lucifer” and Amazon’s “The Grand Tour”.