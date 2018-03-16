FULL TEXT: Irrfan Khan pens heartfelt letter for fans, reveals he’s been diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Tumour

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan on March 5 revealed on social media that he has been diagnosed with a rare disease and asked fans to not speculate about his health. (IE)

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan on March 5 revealed on social media that he has been diagnosed with a rare disease and asked fans to not speculate about his health. He further asked his fans to spare him 10 days to clear all doubts. Even then, immense speculation ensued on social platforms which was received with criticism and scathing remarks from the Irrfan’s peers in the film industry. On March 16 (Friday), Irrfan took to Twitter to address the rumours doing the rounds on the internet and finally revealed the disease he has been diagnosed with. Irrfan Khan revealed that he has Neuroendocrine tumour.

The actor opened his letter with a Margaret Mitchell quote: “Life is under no obligation to give us what we expect”. The actor went on to add, “The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with NeuroEndocrine Tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope.”

FULL TEXT: Here is the entire letter penned by Irrfan Khan and posted on Twitter:

“Life is under no obligation to give us what we expect: Margaret Mitchell

The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with NeuroEndocrine Tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope. The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue to send their wishes. As for the rumours that were floated NEURO is not always about the brain and googling is the easiest way to do research 😉 To those who waited for my words, I hope to be back with more stories to tell.”

A few days back, his wife Sutapa Sikdar also penned a heartfelt letter addressing about the speculation oh his disease on Facebook and thanked everyone for their wishes and concerns.