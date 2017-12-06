Fukrey Returns will live up to its hype, but check here list of sequels that bombed at box office!

Filmmakers look to encash on the popularity of the first instalment of a film and very strategically plan a 2.0 in order to make the most of the fanfare created earlier.

Fukrey Returns is all set to do very well with its box office collections. The film will release this Friday. The reason behind the success is likely to be the fact that Golmaal Again has done so well over the last few weeks. Over and above that, the movie Judwaa 2 too made massive collections. However, the story does not always have a happy ending. Filmmakers look to encash on the popularity of the first instalment of a film and very strategically plan a 2.0 in order to make the most of the fanfare created earlier. But the sequels aren’t always impressive and mostly end up being just another film made and forgotten. But here we look back at 5 movies, which inspite off being successful brands made films which neither pleased the critics nor the box office: Check out five Bollywood sequels that flopped:

Dedh Ishqiya:

The original film goes by the name Ishqiya which had Vidya Balan, Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi. The film was applauded for its simplicity and effective plot. But the film failed to recreate the magic despite boasting of Madhuri Dixit and Huma Qureshi in the 2.0. The film failed to attract audiences to the theatres.

Force 2

Force was not like an everyday cop and gangster film, it drew people to the theatre because it appealed to the people for the simple nuances and some dreary cop-gangster chase and of course some gruesome killings. But the second instalment was rather cold with no such chilling instances to appeal and chucked the romantic angle as well.

Rock on 2:

Farhan Akhtar’s Rock On was surely a breath of fresh air featuring four band members journey, the struggles, friendship and separation. But unfortunately, the second part was not smooth as we expected. It failed to appeal, unlike the first instalment.

Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobara:

A crime gangster movie, the first hit the screen in 2010 which featured Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut, Emraan Hashmi, and Prachi Desai. It was loosely based on the life of Mumbai gangster, Haji Mastaan and Dawood Ibrahim. But the sequel was a huge disappointment. The only good thing about the film is Akshay Kumar, else everything else is well, forgettable!

Kahaani 2:

Kahaani directed by Sujoy Ghosh and featuring Vidya Balan can be deemed as one of her best performances till date. The authentic setting and an even compelling plot made for a commendable 2012 film. But the second part disappointed us. It was nothing in comparison to the first instalment despite the fact that Vidya was cast in the film again.