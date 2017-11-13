Fukrey Returns trailer: They are back! Sequel promises laughter galore

Fukrey Returns trailer: The first installment ended with Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chadha) behind the bars. But brace yourself the ‘lady don’ is back again for her revenge from the Fukreys.

Fukrey Returns trailer: After spilling much fun in the first installment, the Fukrey team is back again with an, even more, fun-packed sequel, Fukrey Returns. The 2013 hit is back with the same old gang promising double fun this time. The first installment ended with Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chadha) behind the bars. But brace yourself the ‘lady don’ is back again for her revenge from the Fukreys, Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Choocha (Varun Sharma), Zafar (Ali Zafar), Lali (Manjot Singh). Earlier, we saw Hunny predicting Choocha’s weird dream to form a lottery number which got them easy bucks. Choocha’s dreaming continues, only this time he has ” Deja-choo” (deja vu) as well. This time its no more about the lottery, its even bigger since its about a hidden treasure and a mysterious den. To top it all it looks like there is a special appearance as well, a strange encounter with the tiger will also be a part of the film. Sounds much fun, isn’t it?

Watch the trailer here:

Producer Rakesh Sidhwani said “Fukrey Returns” will see a “wilder” side of the gang of its original film “Fukrey”. The new posters released few days prior to the release of the trailer tells how much of a laughter riot we are in for. The posters were just a rendition of the funny teaser.Talking to IANS Richa had said, “My character has not been changed, but the story and the [level of] creativity are completely different from the first one. Fukrey was a surprise for the audience as we all were newcomers [at] that time. Nobody expected that the film would do such good business.” Helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment. It is releasing on December 15.