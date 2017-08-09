Fukrey Returns teaser: Jugaadu boys are back again; Watch video

The teaser of Fukrey Returns, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, is finally out. (Photo: Twitter)

The teaser of Fukrey Returns, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, is finally out. The teaser was tweeted by Producer Farhan Akhtar on Wednesday, August 9, while the poster of the film was tweeted by him on Monday. Based on the life of four stranger-turned-friends, Fukrey Returns is the sequel to the 2013 film Fukrey, starring Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and Richa Chadda.

Fukrey Returns is expected to entertain us with some more crazy scenes and funny one-liners just like its prequel, Fukrey, with the poster reading as “Ummeed pe nahi, jugaad pe duniya kayam hai”. The 2013 film Fukrey ended with Bholi Punjaban getting arrested by the police with the help of the four boys, who were misled by her. But, in Fukrey Returns, Bholi has been released by the police.

The teaser of Fukrey Returns starts with Choocha (Varun Sharma) explaining how he sees “Deja choo” which is quite similar to Deja Vu, where he sees the future. The trouble starts when Bholi Punjaban is seen stepping out of the jail. From getting slaps to getting a rocket fired on his behind, Choocha faces it all from Bholi. Likely that the ‘fukras’, who joined hands in the “jugaad” for earning easy money, are in trouble once again, now that Bholi Punjaban is out of jail.

Watch Fukrey Returns teaser here:

No matter what, the Fukras always find their way into trouble. See for yourself in the #FukreyReturnsTeaser https://t.co/Xel1dTW43m — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 9, 2017

Farhan Akhtar tweeted the teaser on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, where he wrote, “No matter what, the Fukras always find their way into trouble. See for yourself in the #FukreyReturnsTeaser.” The film is set to hit the big screen on December 8 this year.