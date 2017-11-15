Fukrey Returns song: Hunny , Choocha, Lali, Zafar make merry, groove to the tunes of Mehbooba

Recently, the makers had released the trailer showing the four friends back on their trail and now they have also come up with the dance number which is said to be the first song in the film.

Fukrey Returns song: When comedy-drama Fukrey released in 2013, nobody even imagined the film will create such an impact on the audience. The film was undoubtedly a laugh riot and with the release of the 2.0 version, we are more than excited about the release of the film. Recently, the makers had released the trailer showing the four friends back on their trail and now they have also come up with the dance number which is said to be the first song in the film. The song called Mehbooba stars, Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Choocha (Varun Sharma), Zafar (Ali Zafar), Lali (Manjot Singh) grooving to the tunes of the peppy song. The song is a recreated version of yesteryear chartbuster “O meri mehbooba” crooned by Mohammad Rafi and picturised on Dharmendra and Zeenat Aman in 1977 film Dharam Veer. The new version has rehashed lyrics but has maintained the hook line of the yesteryear song “O meri mehbooba mehbooba mehbooba”. The song has been sung by Neha Kakkar and Yasser Desai and the music is given by Prem and Hardeep.

Watch the song here:

Producer of the film Ritesh Sidhwani revealed to Indian Express, “It’s the first song in the film and comes at a crucial point in the narrative as Part 2 starts exactly one year after the original ended. Richa’s lady don, Bholi Punjaban, is in jail and Hunny, Choocha, Lali and Zafar are enjoying life, believing the past is behind them when lives spiral downwards.” In the prequel, we saw Hunny predicting Choocha’s weird dream to form a lottery number which got them easy bucks. Choocha’s dreaming continues, only this time he has ” Deja-choo” (deja vu) as well. This time its no more about the lottery, its even bigger since its about a hidden treasure and a mysterious den. To top it all, it looks like there is a special appearance as well, a strange encounter with a tiger! Helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment. It is releasing on December 15.