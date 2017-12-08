Fukrey Returns movie review: Richa Chadha, Ali Zafar are good, but it is Varun Sharma who really shines

The sequel is mainly about Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chadha) who is out of the prison and the only thing she lives for is to seek revenge on the people who had conned her and how they try to save themselves from the lady don.

When a low budget film like Fukrey released in 2013, nobody had even dared to imagine actors of that scale could woo such a huge audience that ultimately came to watch the film. It’s 2017 now and Fukrey makes a comeback as Fukrey Returns and we know why it’s up there in the theatres once again – make an impression on the public as well as at the BO. The sequel is mainly about Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chadha) who is out of the prison and the only thing she lives for is to seek revenge on the people who had conned her and how they try to save themselves from the lady don. Choocha continues to have his weird dreams which in turn continues to get decoded by Hunny (Pulkit Samrat) winning them big moolahs. But things turn upside down for them after they rip off big money from a Delhi politician Babulal Bhatia (Rajiv Gupta). Bholi Punjaban is out of the prison and once again she wants to use them for their special skills. But again Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Choocha (Varun Sharma), Zafar (Ali Zafar), Lali (Manjot Singh) find themselves in big trouble unable to pay her and get into ever deeper trouble!

The actors who had given a commendable performance first time around, try very hard to generate laughter but succeed only in parts. For watching the sequel you need not watch the first instalment since you get the entire story narrated in the credits. Though the film continues after a leap, the characters have remained same and have not developed further. The characterization even after the gap sees no depth. Though performances are also worth mentioning, if only because, unlike the first part, no character sketch remains etched in your mind this time. Richa as Bholi Pubjaban is good but somehow lurks in the shadow of the quirky Choocha. Varun Sharma as Choocha is one character that keeps up the fun on screen and saves the movie from sinking totally.

There was immense scope for a better screenplay and script could have added to the performances but both are nevertheless average. The songs were a big plus point for the first instalment and some numbers are a hit even today. Unfortunately, the music fails to do its magic this time. Ram Sampath and team somehow missed out to hit the listeners with the right chords this time.

Nevertheless, if you are looking forward to having a relaxed weekend, then we say don’t. You can take this crazy Fukrey Returns ride. A one time watch for sure but don’t keep high expectations given the success of the last one; that might just disappoint you a little.

*Rating: 2/5