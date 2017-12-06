Fukrey Returns box office prediction: Can Richa Chadha starrer encash Padmavati controversy at BO?

But brace yourself because the ‘lady don’ is back again for her revenge from the Fukreys

Fukrey Returns box office prediction: After eliciting laughter galore in the first installment, Fukrey team is back again with the sequel, this time promising double the madness. The 2013 hit is back with the same old gang making sure they live up to the expectation of the audience. The first instalment ended with Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chadha) behind the bars. But brace yourself because the ‘lady don’ is back again for her revenge from the Fukreys, Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Choocha (Varun Sharma), Zafar (Ali Zafar), Lali (Manjot Singh). The trailer of the film gave us a glimpse of what is in store for us in the theatres on December 8 and if we go by that, it is going to be one crazy ride for the four ”fukras”. The first instalment which had released in 2013 had garnered Rs 35 cr at the box office and given the star value of the actors now, the sequel is sure to spread greater magic. The film has the potential to earn just under Rs 4 crore on the first day, but considering that films like Golmaal Again have done outstandingly well, Fukrey Returns too may do better than expected and jump over the Rs 5 cr barrier too. Given the good performance of the first instalment, Fukrey Returns should rake in bigger moolah encashing on the previous success.

In the earlier instalment, we saw Hunny predicting Choocha’s weird dream to form a lottery number which got them easy bucks. Choocha’s dreaming continues, only this time he has ” Deja-choo” (deja vu) as well. This time its no more about the lottery, its even bigger since its about a hidden treasure and a mysterious den. To top it all it looks like there is a special appearance as well, a strange encounter with the tiger will also be a part of the film. Sounds much fun, isn’t it?

The film is also expected to gain more as the release of Padmavati has been postponed from its earlier scheduled date of December 1. The Padmavati controversy might prove to be a blessing in disguise for the Fukrey Returns makers and may help it draw a larger audience to the theatres. The film also does not have any threat of major box office releases, neither this week nor the other next until Salman Khan’s much anticipated Tiger Zinda Hai releases on December 22.