Fukrey Returns box office collections: Richa Chadha starrer is now ‘Superhit’, bags this massive amount

Fukrey Returns Box office collections: Richa Chadha starrer Fukrey Returns has managed to make a big statement at the box office with its massive collection. In spite of Salman Khan’s blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai wreaking havoc at the box office, Fukrey Returns has managed to cross Rs 75 cr mark and has minted a total of Rs 76.33 cr at the end of its third weekend. The film in its week three collected Rs 40 lakh on Friday, 62 lakh on Saturday, 79 lakh on Sunday and it grabbed 71 lakh on this Monday. The movie critic and business analyst, Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and announced about the film’s grand success and its collection in Week 3 and also declared it as a Superhit! He said, ” #FukreyReturns crosses ₹ 75 cr mark… [Week 3] Fri 40 lakhs, Sat 62 lakhs, Sun 79 lakhs, Mon 71 lakhs. Total: ₹ 76.33 cr. Biz at a glance… Week 1: ₹ 50.55 cr Week 2: ₹ 23.26 cr Weekend 3: ₹ 2.52 cr Total: ₹ 76.33 cr India biz. SUPER-HIT.”

Mrighdeep Singh Lamba directorial Fukrey Returns featuring Pulkit Samrat as Hunny, Richa Chadha as Bholi Punjaban, Ali Fazal as Zaffer, Varun Sharma as Choocha and Manjot Singh as Lali was released on on December 8, 2017. After witnessing a good opening weekend, primarily due to the absence of the delayed Deepika Padukone starrer Padmavati, the film is on its way to cross the Rs 50 crore mark.

The movie is set in Delhi and is a story of four Fukras, and the havoc they cause through their mad acts. The second instalment is a continuation of the first. The first instalment ended with Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chadha) getting arrested by the police and being sent behind bars. But the ‘lady don’ is back again for her revenge from the Fukreys, Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Choocha, Zafar (Ali Zafar), Lali (Manjot Singh). The film is definitely a laugh riot and will you on the floor laughing. In the earlier instalment, we saw Hunny predicting Choocha’s weird dream to form a lottery number which got them easy bucks. Choocha’s dreaming continues, only this time he has ” Deja-choo” (deja vu) as well. This time its no more about the lottery, it is even bigger since its about a hidden treasure and a mysterious den.