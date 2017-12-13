Fukrey Returns Box Office collections: Richa Chadda starrer earns 42.35 Cr till Tuesday

Fukrey Returns Box Office collections (Image Source IE)

Fukrey Returns Box Office collections: Comedy movie Fukrey Returns starring Richa Chadda as Bholi Punjaban, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and featuring Pulkit Samrat as Hunny, Ali Fazal as Zaffer, Varun Sharma as Choocha and Manjot Singh as Lali is doing great at the box office. The movie was released on December 8, 2017. After witnessing a good opening weekend (also due to the absence of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s most controversial movie Padmavati) the film managed to earn 42.35 Cr in India till Wednesday.

The total worldwide collection of Fukrey returns according to Bollywood Hungama is Rs 55.96 Crore on Wednesday.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, Fukrey Returns is the sequel of Fukrey that was released back in 2013. On opening day, the movie managed to gain Rs 8.10 Cr. It picked up over the weekend with Rs 11.30 crore on Saturday and Rs 12.80 crore on Sunday. The film over the weekend had earned a total of Rs 32.20 crore which interestingly was at par to the opening weekend collection of Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos and Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Half Girlfriend that were released earlier in the year.

On Monday and Tuesday, the collections were moderate Rs 5.10 Crore and Rs 5.05 Crore respectively, which is massive considering the scope and scale of the movie.

The earlier edition of Fukrey was released in 2013 and at that time, on its opening day, the film had garnered Rs 2.62 crore. By the end of its opening weekend, it had earned Rs 9.82 cr, its collection at the end of week 1 stood at Rs 18.42 crore and the lifetime collection of Fukrey stands at Rs 36.5 crore.