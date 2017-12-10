Fukrey Returns Box office collections: Richa Chadda earns massive Rs 11.30 crore on day 2

Richa Chadda starrer Fukrey Returns has managed to make a dent at the box office with its Saturday (2nd day) collections.(Image: IE)

Fukrey Returns Box office collections: Richa Chadda starrer Fukrey Returns has managed to make a dent at the box office with its Saturday (2nd day) collections. Until Friday, 8th December, which was its release day, the movie had managed to amass a decent amount of Rs 8.10 crore, but interestingly, on Saturday, the movie picked up the pace and collected an amount of Rs 11.30 crore. The earnings clearly depict that the movie has lived up to the expectations of its audience. After taking a leap on Saturday, the movie has come close to the lifetime collection of the original Fukrey. What’s amazing to know is that the movie has achieved this so fast. Fukrey’s lifetime total was Rs 37 crore and until now, Fukrey Returns has gathered a total of Rs 19.40 crore. Looking at the Box office collections and the way this movie is making its way into the hearts of its audience, it seems that Rs 30 crore milestone on opening weekend is just around the corner and it has been speculated that in coming few days, the movie will easily cross the Rs 50 crore mark.

Being a low budget film, this is huge earnings for the entire team and demands appreciation. This is especially so as other bigger, better, star-studded films have failed at the BO this year. So far, the movie has received a great response and has performed above expectations. What worked for the movie was its release date, apart from its content. The movie was released at a time when there were no major Hollywood and Bollywood releases – this has indeed helped the movie to stand out! Besides, the movie is a complete laugh riot and is a sequel to 2013- Bollywood flick Fukrey. The actors have tried their best to generate laughter and have succeeded, though not entirely. The performances in the movie are effective and commendable. If you invest your weekend watching Fukrey Returns, be sure that your weekend won’t be wasted.

As per Bollywood Analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie is a Brand and has joined the already established brands of Housefull, Dhamaal, Golmaal and Judwaa, all being comedy movies. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh wrote: #Fukrey is now a BRAND in view of the TERRIFIC START of #FukreyReturns… Joins the list of ESTABLISHED BRANDS like #HouseFull, #Dhamaal, #Golmaal and #Judwaa… Genre: Comedy/Entertainer. The movie is expected to do well in the upcoming week at least until the arrival of Tiger Zinda Hai. Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has already aroused the curiosity of the audience and the move is set to be released on 22 December 2017.