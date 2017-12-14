Fukrey Returns box office collection: Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat starrer inching to Rs 50 cr; earns this much so far

Sequel to 2013 released film Fukrey starring Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Ali Zafar, Richa Chadha and Manjot Singh, the film was all about four fukras (slackers/worthless) who had their respective goals to fulfill.

Fukrey Returns box office collection: Fukrey Returns is having a dream run at the box office and the numbers speak volumes for the content that is being much appreciated by the audience. Sequel to 2013 released film Fukrey starring Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Ali Zafar, Richa Chadha and Manjot Singh, the film was all about four fukras (slackers/worthless) who had their respective goals to fulfill. Wooing the audience so far, the film has garnered Rs 46.65 cr after going super strong on the first week. Taran Adarsh tweeting about the collection said, ” #FukreyReturns is all set for a GLORIOUS Week 1… Biz is SUPER-STRONG on weekdays… Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 12.80 cr, Mon 5.10 cr, Tue 5.05 cr, Wed 4.30 cr. Total: ₹ 46.65 cr. India biz.” The Padmavati controversy turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the film and the absence of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie helped the movie attain considerably good box office collection. On opening day, the movie managed to gain Rs 8.10 Cr. It picked up over the weekend with Rs 11.30 crore on Saturday and Rs 12.80 crore on Sunday.

The film over the weekend had earned a total of Rs 32.20 crore which interestingly was at par to the opening weekend collection of Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos and Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Half Girlfriend that were released earlier in the year. The first installment showed Hunny (Pulkit Samrat) interpreting weird dreams of Choocha which won them easy bucks in lottery. This installment has Bholi Punjaban comeback for revenge after she was conned and sent to jail by the four friends.

The movie was successful in eliciting laughter galore and this is why more and more people thronged the theatres not merely because of reviews but a very strong word of mouth appreciation. The movie is inching its way to the Rs 50 cr club and we assume it will surpass the benchmark soon. The earlier edition of Fukrey was released in 2013 and at that time, on its opening day, the film had garnered Rs 2.62 crore. By the end of its opening weekend, it had earned Rs 9.82 cr, its collection at the end of week 1 stood at Rs 18.42 crore and the lifetime collection of Fukrey stands at Rs 36.5 crore.