Fukrey Returns Box office collection: Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadda starrer on dream run, set to hit Rs 50 crore mark

Fukrey Returns Box office collection: Mrighdeep Singh Lamba directorial Fukrey Returns featuring Pulkit Samrat as Hunny, Richa Chadda as Bholi Punjaban, Ali Fazal as Zaffer, Varun Sharma as Choocha and Manjot Singh as Lali was released on on December 8, 2017. After witnessing a good opening weekend, primarily due to the absence of the delayed Deepika Padukone starrer Padmavati, the film is on its way to cross the Rs 50 crore mark. Movie critic and business analyst, Taran Adarsh termed the success of Fukrey Returns as a DREAM RUN and shared a post saying, “#FukreyReturns is having a DREAM RUN… Mon biz proves the film is all set for a long, healthy run at the BO… Expected to cross ₹ 50 cr in Week 1, as per current trends… Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 12.80 cr, Mon 5.10 cr. Total: ₹ 37.30 cr. India biz.”

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, Fukrey Returns is the sequel of Fukrey that was released back in 2013. The film over the weekend had earned a total of Rs 32.20 crore which interestingly was at par to the opening weekend collection of Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos and Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Half Girlfriend that were released earlier in the year.

Released on July 14, 2017, Jagga Jasoos that starred Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles opened to a good start after earning Rs 8.57 crore on Day 1. Subsequently, by the end of its opening weekend, the film has earned Rs 33.17 crore. On the other hand Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Half Girlfriend, that was released on May 19, 2017 had garnered Rs 10.27 crore on Day 1 and Rs 32.04 crore by the end of its opening weekend.

The earlier edition of Fukrey was released in 2013 and at that time, on its opening day the film had garnered Rs 2.62 crore. By the end of its opening weekend, it had earned Rs 9.82 cr, its collection at the end of week 1 stood at Rs 18.42 crore and the lifetime collection of Fukrey stands at Rs 36.5 crore.