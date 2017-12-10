Fukrey Returns Box Office Collection opening weekend prediction: Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat movie to make this huge amount

Released on December 8, Richa Chadha starrer Fukrey Returns has made a grand entry at the box office. (Image: IE)

Fukrey Returns box office collection opening weekend prediction: Released on December 8, Richa Chadha starrer Fukrey Returns has made a grand entry at the box office. The film has managed to mint a staggering amount of Rs 11.30 crore on its second day. The movie is speculated to cross Rs 30 crore in its opening weekend. Indeed massive! Earlier in the day, Bollywood Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about Fukrey Returns success. In his tweet, he writes that the movie has emerged Triumphant at the Box Office. His Tweet reads: “#FukreyReturns is wooing the audience and winning hearts… Emerges TRIUMPHANT at the BO… Hits double digits on Day 2… Crosses *Week 1* biz of #Fukrey [₹ 18.42 cr] in just 2 days… Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.30 cr. Total: ₹ 19.40 cr. India biz.”

In another tweet, Taran Adarsh writes that the movie is all set to open for an unhindered run till the release of Tiger Zinda Hai. Tiger Zinda Hai is set to release on 22 Dec 2017. “#FukreyReturns is all set to cross ₹ 30 cr in its opening weekend, which is HUGE considering the economics of the film… An open, unhindered run till #TigerZindaHai arrives [22 Dec 2017] will ensure an IMPRESSIVE total.” The movies third-day collection is speculated to cross the occupancy of Friday and Saturday. “All calculations, estimates and evaluations go for a toss… #FukreyReturns occupancy on Sun is HIGHER than Fri and Sat… Janta janardhan verdict is the ultimate verdict… #FukreyReturns is a LOTTERY for its investors,” Taran Adarsh tweets. Fukrey Returns is already a Brand.

Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, the movie is a sequel to 2013 Bollywood-hit, Fukrey. The audience will see Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal Manjot Singh, Priya Anand Vishakha Singh and Pankaj Tripathi sharing the screen space. What makes Fukrey Returns so lucky is its release date. As of now, there aren’t any Bollywood/ Hollywood releases to compete with the movie, and that paves the way for the movie to reach another milestone till the arrival of Tiger Zinda Hai. Produced by Excel Entertainment, the movie is a fun-filled ride for the audience to watch. Besides, being a laugh riot, the actors have essayed their role perfectly. All performances are natural, effective and songs well-placed. You will not find even a minute away from the movie. Until now, Fukrey 2 has managed to make a mark at the Box Office and it is expected to do the same for next few weeks.