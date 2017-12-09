Fukrey Returns box office collection day 1: Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat starrer starts off with surprise earnings

. Fukrey Returns starring Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chadha), Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Choocha (Varun Sharma), Zafar (Ali Zafar), Lali (Manjot Singh) has opened up to a phenomenal opening quite contrary to everyone’s belief.

Fukrey Returns box office collection day 1: After eliciting laughter galore in the first instalment, the Fukrey gang is back again promising double the fun and it seems to have succeeded in the mission. Fukrey Returns starring Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chadha), Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Choocha (Varun Sharma), Zafar (Ali Zafar), Lali (Manjot Singh) has opened up to a phenomenal opening quite contrary to everyone’s belief. Though the first instalment was a surprise hit when it arrived in 2013, the collection it registered on the first day of its release is just phenomenal! Raking in Rs 8.10 cr, the film has witnessed some stupendous show on the first day of its release. Bollywood analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted saying, ” And the Fukreys RETURN with a BIG BANG… #FukreyReturns has an OUTSTANDING Day 1… Fri ₹ 8.10 cr. India biz.”

In the earlier instalment, we saw Hunny predicting Choocha’s weird dream to form a lottery number which got them easy bucks. Choocha’s dreaming continues, only this time he has ” Deja-choo” (deja vu) as well. This time its no more about the lottery, its even bigger since its about a hidden treasure and a mysterious den and oh yes, Bholi Punjaban is back as well! She is here this time to take revenge from fukras who had conned her off everything in the last instalment.

The second instalment is equally funny and there are points where you will also relive scenes from the first film. The four friends ones gain find themselves in a fix, only this time it’s much bigger. Though the background score has not wooed audiences like the first time, the acting and funny moments make for it.

The Padmavati controversy might prove to be a blessing in disguise for the Fukrey Returns makers and may help it draw a larger audience to the theatres. The film also does not have any threat of major box office releases, neither this week nor the other next until Salman Khan’s much anticipated Tiger Zinda Hai releases on December 22.The first instalment which had released in 2013 had garnered Rs 36.5 cr at the box office and given the star value of the actors now, the sequel is spreading similar magic once again.