Fukrey 2 box office collections to get Padmavati crisis boost; this is big reason why

In a major boost for Fukrey 2 makers, the film is expected to gain as the release of Padmavati has been postponed from its earlier scheduled date of December 1. What is more, the release of Richa Chadda-starrer has now been reportedly preponed to its original date of December 8 after the decision was taken to postpone the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed movie.

Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment said that the film was always slated to be released on December 8, as was given in the film’s teaser. The film needed a two-week gap from Padmavati, he added. However now, as no film is releasing on December 1, it was decided to go back to the original release date, he was quoted as saying by IANS.

Just like Fukrey in 2013, the trailer of the second installment of the franchise also look promising. After trailers and quirky posters, the makers of the film have also released the first track, Mehbooba. In this song, four friends who are frightened of Bholi Punjaban, the role played by Richa Chadha, even as they are dancing their way through life.

After the song was released, producer of the film Ritesh Sidhwani said it is the first song in the film and appears at a crucial point as the sequel starts exactly one year after the original ended. In the film Bholi Punjaban, is in prison and Hunny, Choocha, Lali and Zafar are enjoying life, believing the past is behind them when suddenly takes U-turn.

The song is the recreated version of yesteryear popular chartbuster O meri mehbooba, which was sung by Mohammad Rafi and filmed on Dharmendra and Zeenat Aman in 1977 movie Dharam Veer.

Even while, the makers of the fresh version have toyed with lyrics of the original song but retained the hook line, “O meri mehbooba mehbooba mehbooba”. This the film, the song has been sung by Neha Kakkar and Yasser Desai, while the music is given by Prem and Hardeep.

Speaking further about the film, the trends worked for Kala Chashma and for Judwaa 2. Even in Don songs like Khaike Paan and Yeh Mera Dil were kept. With changing technology, old songs can be made slightly more contemporary, while retaining the original melody.

The film has been co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sindhwani. It is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.