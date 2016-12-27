From rippling muscles to hot curves, Hrithik Roshan and Lisa Haydon sizzle on Vogue cover

Is going ‘Fit’ a resolution for you in the coming year? Hold on guys, here’s something to motivate your spirit! (Instagram/ Vogue India)

Is going ‘Fit’ a resolution for you in the coming year? Hold on guys, here’s something to motivate your spirit! Bollywood’s hottest hunk Hrithik Roshan and sizzling actress Lisa Haydon have set fitness goal and th entire thing is available in a magazine. But all that fades fast as all you can do is stare transfixed at at the latest cover of Vogue magazine – it is hot and more!. The Greek God, Hrithik Roshan is all set for the mission to go fit, while the ‘Queen’ actress is geared up to get stronger than she has ever been.

The actors were seen flaunting their hot bodies on the cover and shared their fitness secrets in the cover story. Photography is done by Errikos Andreou and styling by Anaita Shroff Adajania, the duo looks amazing – and yes, the word to go with teh entire theme is, it is sexy to be fit! Must be all the broccoli Roshan’s been having, while Haydon’s love of marathons is well known.

You May Also Like To Watch This:

The supermodel cum actress looked just amazing in a Michael Kors swimsuit, paired with accessories from Misho Designs and Mellora and a gorgeous set of feels from Gianvito Rossi. Roshan, dressed down to a pair of Adidas Y-3 workout pants, flaunted his body with famously toned abs.

Hrithik Roshan is also getting ready for the relase of his upcoming movie Kabil which also stars Yami Gautam. It will release on January 25, 2017.