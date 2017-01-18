Raees: Why is every Shahrukh Khan poster the same?

Shahrukh Khan: I will never change my stance! Shahrukh Khan is often blamed for playing ‘Shahrukh’ in every role, but perhaps the actor can’t be blamed – just take a look at his films’ posters. Pick any SRK film out of a hat, google its poster and you’ll have Shahrukh on the left, leaning into his heroine, who will inevitably have her eyes closed. Why, ladies, why don’t you want to look at King Khan? From Raees all the way back to Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, check out the Shahrukh posters that only seem to switch heroine after heroine, while Shahrukh stays exactly the same way. Check it out: Shahrukh’s Raees, Dilwale and Veer-Zaara have practically the same poster. They might as well just have swapped Preity Zinta with Kajol and then Kajol with Mahira Khan.

Shahrukh Khan’s heroines: We refuse to look at you!

Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and Mohabbatein depart a little from this Shahrukh tradition by having the ladies on the left, even then, these posters are practically the same.

Pained expressions, wearing white – a Shahrukh Khan leading lady specialty?

Whether it’s a happy story like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge or a sad one like Dil Se, the poster will stay the same and the actresses will always look like they’re in pain. Kajol too has the immense privilege of being on the left of an SRK poster, Manisha Koirala isn’t that lucky, however.

Cliche attack: Shahrukh Khan’s been in a poster rut since his early days!

The trend even goes back to his pre-Baazigar days with the 1992 film Dil Aashana Hai (it’s an epidemic!) and you see a repeat in Koyla with Madhuri Dixit. No actress is safe from the SRK poster cliche!

Why? Does SRK’s graphics team just photoshop his leading ladies? If not, they really should start – no one would be able to tell the difference. You all complained about Shahrukh’s trademark pose, what do you think of his trademark poster now?