From Hichki to BegumJaan; 5 women-centric films that had a good run on box-office

This Friday we saw the release of Rani Mukherjee starrer Hichki wherein she plays the role of an aspiring teacher with a speech defect.

Gone are those when the success of a Bollywood movie was defined by its male actor. Women-centric films these days have an equal impact on the society and audiences are very much looking forward to watching the leading ladies grace the screens. This Friday we saw the release of Rani Mukherjee starrer Hichki wherein she plays the role of an aspiring teacher with a speech defect. An inspiring film which also started off at the box office on a good note. Here are few other Heroine centric films that have performed well at the box office in last few years:



Begum Jaan: Vidya Balan has created a niche for herself in the industry. She is known for her women-centric films, be it Dirty Picture or Tumhari Sulu. Based on a Bengali fil Rajkahini, Begum Jaan earned Rs 3.94 cr on the opening day which is the highest of the lot.



Hichki: Rani Mukherjee starrer Hichki made its way to the theatres this weekend made Rs 3.30 cr on the opening day. The film earned past the prediction of the critics and it is a big feat for the makers. Rani’s comeback film had positive buzz since the release of the trailer and the opening day collection proves that Rani has still the charm to rule.



Mom: After her comeback on the silver screen with English Vinglish, Sridevi’s next starred in this revenge tale Mom. The film garnered Rs 2.90 cr at the box office. Sridevi put up a terrific performance as the mother of a rape victim who sought revenge from the perpetrators. It is a sad fact that the talented actress passed away this February. But she remains as the epitome of true talent.

Tumhari Sulu: The second film to feature on the list is another feel-good tale of an aspiring RJ played by Vidya Balan. The story is about an ordinary housewife with some extraordinary dreams and how the society stood like a hurdle on the way of her aspiration. The opening day collection of Tumhari Sulu was pegged at 2.87 cr. Hands down Vidya Balan’s performance was point on and indeed this bagged her the Filmfare for best actress for 2017.

Simran: After the grand success of Queen, stakes where high on Kangana’s film Simran. Hansal Mehta directorial film might not have been Kangana’s best film but the movie managed to do a business of Rs 2.77 cr on the opening day which is a decent amount to start off.