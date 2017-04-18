From Baahubali, Ra.One to Dhoom 3, here are India’s most expensive movies even as Rs 1,000-cr Mahabharata reportedly on way

Mohanlal called Mahabharata the “Prodigious Project of a Lifetime” (Facebook)

Which is the most expensive movie in India? Well the tussle was between SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion and S Shankar’s 2.0 till now, but that has ended. Why? A new movie with a mammoth budget of Rs 1,000 crore is on its way. A film based on MT Vasudevan Nair’s novel Randamoozham, called Mahabharata, will be made on this mammoth budget with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal to play the role of Bheema the Pandava. The actor shared this on social media calling it a “prodigious project of a lifetime.” The actor further said that he grew up with the tales of the Mahabharata and considers himself lucky to be named to play Bheema who is the pivotal character in Randamoozham. The movie will be produced in two parts and is scheduled to go on the floors by September 2018 for a release in early 2020. The second part will be released within 90 days of the first. While the Mahabharata is still being planned, take a look at the most expensive films in India till now as listed by The Indian Express:

2.0

2.0 (Source: Twitter)

The Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer science fiction film was touted to be the most expensive movie ever by the Indian film industry. According to its early estimates, the film cost its producers over Rs 400 crore.

Baahubali

Baahubali (Source: Twitter)

The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion: The much talked about Prabhas and Rana Daggubati’s fantasy film has used a whopping amount of money to hit the silver screen. The film producers, Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni, have spent Rs 400 crore in the making of these films.

WATCH | Official Trailer of Baahubali: The Conclusion

Ra.One

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Indian science fiction superhero film Ra.One was once called the most expensive film. The movie released in 2011, and its cost was pegged at Rs 150 crore.

Kochadaiyaan

Kochadaiyaan (Source: Twitter)

Superstar Rajinikanth hit the screen with Kochadaiyaan, the first Indian film to be made using the motion capture technology. The 2014 released Tamil epic historical fiction film was made on a budget of Rs 125 crore.

Enthiran (Robot/Robo)

Enthiran (Source: Bollywood Hunagama)

Another Rajinikanth film Enthiran was made on a budget of Rs 132 crore. The film was also dubbed in different languages and released as Robot in Hindi and Robo in Telugu.

Krrish 3

Krrish 3 (Source: Twitter)

The Hrithik Roshan’s movie is the most expensive film in the popular Krrish franchise -it was made with a budget of Rs 115 crore.

I

I (Source: IE)

Director Shankar’s I is one of the highest grossing Tamil films of all time. The movie was prepared with a massive budget of Rs 100 crore.

Dhoom 3

Dhoom 3 (Source: Twitter)

The Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif blockbuster Dhoom 3 had a higher budget than its predecessors in Dhoom franchise. Though its actual budget was not disclosed, many reports suggest it was made cost Rs 175 crore to make while some reports peg it at Rs 125 crore.

Mughal-e-Azam

Mughal-e-azam (Source: Twitter)

Last in the list of hits is the 1960-released Mughal-e-Azam. The Prithviraj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, Madhubala’s film was made at a cost of Rs 15 million. Though it may not be considered a big budget film now but at the time of its release, it was certainly a big deal.