Friendship Day 2017: These amazing tweets by Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan and others will make your day even brighter

While friends hold a significant position in our lives on every ordinary day, they become even more special to us on Friendship Day. (Source: Express Photo)

While friends hold a significant position in our lives on every ordinary day, they become even more special to us on Friendship Day. It’s time for the yearly ceremonial tribute in our virtual lives. Twitter is buzzing with squad selfies, collage compositions and black-and-white photographs, with friends lauding their friends. No celebration is complete without its embellished social media responses, widely ranging from sincere thoughts and celebrity tweets to humorous insights about the day. Here are a few highlights from Twitter to make your Friendship Day even brighter:-

Happy International Day of #Friendship! RT to celebrate ???? pic.twitter.com/SmUngT58yv — UNICEF (@UNICEF) July 30, 2017



This post makes us wonder about friendships beyond us, about the coming together of the world into a friendly communion.

Happy #FriendshipDay. ???? Tag someone who proves your Friendship Theory! #BigBangTheory pic.twitter.com/hh3DUYIux6 — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) August 6, 2017



The show has inspired us to believe in every unconventional friendship. The video talks about the show’s theory on friendship, and it is unbelievably wise.

Hearty Congrats @boxervijender … Salute to your winning reaction on Indo-China Relationship …. my SandArt on #FriendshipDay pic.twitter.com/H0et96db9b — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 6, 2017



Amidst the ongoing border conflicts and the recent win of boxer Vijender Singh over China’s Zulpikar Maimaitiali, this tweet incites the possibility of friendly relations of India with its neighbours.

T 2508 – A portion of a letter that my Father wrote to a friend of his .. I felt on Friendship Day it could be relevant ???????? pic.twitter.com/DpvEPpMoSY — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 6, 2017



This post by Amitabh Bachchan is exactly what we need in today’s time to realize the essence of golden friendships.

Rakshabandhan follows Friendship Day Amazing! Make friends, get friendzoned, get a rakhi tied by her – all within 24 hours. — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) August 6, 2017

Today:

Yay. Lemme meet all the girls I know. It’s Friendship Day.

Tomorrow:

Ayyo. Lemme hide from all the girls I know. It’s Raksha Bandhan. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) August 6, 2017



With Raksha Bandhan following Friendship Day, Twitterati can’t stop trolling about this coincidence.

On of my oldest and closest friends wrote this on #FriendshipDay …love you Suni! ❤️ http://t.co/4EneRTDAFR — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 6, 2017



Karan Johar is encircled by the best camaraderie when it comes to social media. This post by his 25-year old friend Sunaina Bhagwat is the most heart-rendering story on friendship you’ll come across today. And one of the first people to comment on this was Shah Rukh Khan with a Happy Friendship Day picture.