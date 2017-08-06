  3. Friendship Day 2017: These amazing tweets by Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan and others will make your day even brighter

While friends hold a significant position in our lives on every ordinary day, they become even more special to us on Friendship Day.

While friends hold a significant position in our lives on every ordinary day, they become even more special to us on Friendship Day. It’s time for the yearly ceremonial tribute in our virtual lives. Twitter is buzzing with squad selfies, collage compositions and black-and-white photographs, with friends lauding their friends. No celebration is complete without its embellished social media responses, widely ranging from sincere thoughts and celebrity tweets to humorous insights about the day. Here are a few highlights from Twitter to make your Friendship Day even brighter:-


This post makes us wonder about friendships beyond us, about the coming together of the world into a friendly communion.


The show has inspired us to believe in every unconventional friendship. The video talks about the show’s theory on friendship, and it is unbelievably wise.


Amidst the ongoing border conflicts and the recent win of boxer Vijender Singh over China’s Zulpikar Maimaitiali, this tweet incites the possibility of friendly relations of India with its neighbours.


This post by Amitabh Bachchan is exactly what we need in today’s time to realize the essence of golden friendships.


With Raksha Bandhan following Friendship Day, Twitterati can’t stop trolling about this coincidence.


Karan Johar is encircled by the best camaraderie when it comes to social media. This post by his 25-year old friend Sunaina Bhagwat is the most heart-rendering story on friendship you’ll come across today. And one of the first people to comment on this was Shah Rukh Khan with a Happy Friendship Day picture.

