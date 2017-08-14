Four arrested for leaking Game of Thrones episode online

Three of the accused are employees of Prime Focus Technology, while the fourth one is its former employee, police said. (HBO)

The Mumbai police today arrested four persons for leaking online an episode of popular fantasy TV series “Game of Thrones”. Three of the accused are employees of Prime Focus Technology, while the fourth one is its former employee, police said. The company, which processes the series for online streaming service Hotstar, had lodged a complaint. A court in Mumbai remanded them in police custody till August 21, Deputy Commissioner of Police Akbar Pathan told PTI. Maharashtra Cyber police and the city cops started investigation after Prime Focus Technology lodged a complaint last week that the fourth episode of season seven of the series was available online before its scheduled release on August 7, DCP Pathan said.

The accused men’s motive behind leaking the episode was yet to be ascertained, he said. Police have registered a case under IPC section 408 (criminal breach of trust by an employee) and also under the Information Technology Act.