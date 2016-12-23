Forget Aamir Khan; Fatima, Sanya are the stars of Dangal, says Sonakshi Sinha

Aamir Khan was upstaged by Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, according to Sonakshi Sinha. (YouTube)

Aamir Khan’s Dangal has received praise from all quarters, but it looks like one actress wasn’t as impressed with the actor as she was by his co-stars. Sonakshi Sinha lauded Aamir for his performance, but said that Dangal was totally owned by his co-stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. Given that the theme of the film is all about women empowerment, perhaps Sonakshi isn’t that far off in her review. Indeed the entire cast has been praised for their great chemistry and coming off as a convincing and regular family. “The gold medal goes to the girls of #Dangal-Fatima, Zaira, Sanya, Suhani and Sakshiji!” the Force 2 actress tweeted and added the hashtag #girlpower.

You make the wait for all your films so totally worth it @aamir_khan! Kudos to you and team #Dangal for this absolute gem! What. A. Film. — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) December 23, 2016

But the gold medal goes to the girls of #Dangal-Fatima, Zaira, Sanya, Suhani and Sakshiji! Perfect reel portayal of real champs! #girlpower — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) December 23, 2016

Sonakshi has also taken her fandom to another level as she met up with the real life wrestlers as well. She shared a picture with Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari where all three are striking a wrestling pose. “The Dangal girls teaching the Dabangg girl the wrestling stance!” she wrote.

The Dangal girls teaching the Dabangg girl the wrestling stance!!! True champions @geeta_phogat and @BabitaPhogat ❤️ pic.twitter.com/i2PmtSZk6i — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) December 23, 2016

Fatima, who plays Geeta, and Sanya, who appears as Babita, have been commended for their tremendous acting in Dangal. While Sanya is making her Bollywood debut with Dangal, Fatima has worked in a handful of other movies before. She’s best known for her role in Kamal Haasan’s Chachi 420 where she appeared as his onscreen daughter.

Dangal follows the story of former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, who fulfills his dream of winning a gold medal for India through his daughters. While Aamir is the heart of the film, director Nitesh Tiwari has refrained from giving a saint-like avatar to Mahavir, as Bollywood does so often. Rather Aamir conveys a complex mix of severity and love. Sakhi Tanwar appears as a largely silent but strong presence on the screen as Aamir’s onscreen wife Daya Kaur.