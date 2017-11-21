Forbes names Beyonce music’s highest-earning woman

Forbes has crowned Beyonce as the highest paid woman in music. (Reuters)

Forbes has crowned Beyonce as the highest paid woman in music. Forbes magazine says the singer earned $105 million over a yearlong period stretching from June 2016 to June of this year. Beyonce’s earnings were boosted by her “Formation” world tour last year, which Forbes says grossed $250 million. Runner-up Adele also enjoyed a successful year on the road. Her tour helped contribute to $69 million in earnings. Taylor Swift, Celine Dion and Jennifer Lopez complete the top five highest female earners in the business. Dolly Parton is a surprising sixth. Forbes says the 71-year-old brought in $37 million with the help of 63 shows during the yearlong period.