Firangi trailer: After poster, Kapil Sharma film’s trailer released today; watch video

Firangi Trailer: After the release of its new poster on October 23, the trailer of stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma’s film Firangi has been released today. This movie will be Sharma’s 2nd film as an actor and first as a producer. Along with Kapil the film also stars Ishita Dutta and Monica Gill in lead roles. Before the release of the trailer, not much was revealed about the movie, but Kapil Sharma’s fans are eagerly looking forward to the trailer to know more about the film. On October 23, movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh shared a Twitter post saying, “New poster of Kapil Sharma’s #Firangi… Trailer out tomorrow [24 Oct 2017]… Directed by Rajiev Dhingra… 24 Nov 2017 release.”

According to Indian Express, set in 1920, Firangi is a period drama film that has been directed by Rajiv Dhingra. While the film has been produced by Kapil Sharma who is also playing the lead role, Ishita Dutta and Monica Gill will feature alongside him. Though the poster does not reveal much about the plot of the film, it is quite intriguing. Like Sharma’s debut film ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon’ which tickled the funny bones of the audience, we can just hope that this film does justice to the comedian. As can be seen in the poster, Kapil Sharma is comfortably sitting on the back seat of an open-air antique four-wheeler vehicle (as these were common in the 20s) and is smiling at the camera.

The vehicle has a squeeze horn and Sharma is wearing a dress that looks like a mix between a cop’s uniform and army fatigues. The colour palette of the poster looks like the hazy and dusty days of the British Raj. Earlier in the month on 12th, the first poster of Firangi was released and Sharma was wearing the same clothes. In the earlier poster, Kapil was shown kicking a British civilian who was dressed in a blue suit and round hat.