Firangi movie review: Kapil Sharma is a load of laughs? Actor comes a-cropper, here is how

Firangi movie review: Kapil Sharma has made his name in the entertainment industry for his wit and his ability to generate laughter with his over the top and quirky acting. Moreover, from being a Great Indian Laughter Challenge contestant to becoming the frontman of The Kapil Sharma Show, the ace comedian has only upped his game. However, Sharma is yet to taste the same success in films. He made his Bollywood debut with 2015 flick, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. However, it could not make much impression on public’s mind. And now he is back with another big screen outing, Rajiv Dhingra’s Firangi.

Set during the 1920s with the Independence movement in the background, the film is based in Punjab and tells the story of Manga who is not too bothered about the British atrocities on Indians. The movie also features Ishita Dutta. Firangi is a muddled mishmash of breathless tomfoolery, hollow hectoring (by the poor and honest against the wealthy and powerful) and stodgy romantic detours. The male protagonist struggles in a tale that plays out in the aftermath of the infamous Jallianwala Bagh massacre and during the non-cooperation movement, Manga (Kapil Sharma), is a country yokel with a heart of gold. Is the nobility of his soul any surprise at all when it is his lot to take on the machinations of the mighty British colonisers and their slimy stooges? He’s got to be the ultimate epitome of righteousness.

Manga falls in love with a village girl Sargi even as he gets unwittingly sucked into a nefarious plan strategised by a rapacious royal, Raja Indraveer Singh (Kumud Mishra), and a corrupt English official Mark Daniels (Edwar Sonnenblick). The villains want to evict the villagers to build a foreign liquor factory there.

Sargi’s father (Rajesh Sharma) takes a shine to Manga, but the latter is not like by the girl’s Gandhian grandpa (Aanjjan Srivastav). With his back to the wall, Manga resorts to a mix of lies, tall claims, earthy optimism and no-holds-barred frivolity in order to outwit the evil forces that are arraigned against him. So with a script of this sort which is the normal Bollywood masala movie. Sharma’s comedy is good but not at par with what he did on his show.

However, the directors could have gone for a real Britisher instead of Sonnenblick who hails from the US. But it goes on and on. And on. Post interval, it slows down and begins to grate, even when the in-awe-of-the-`firangi’-hero comes to his own proud ‘desi’ roots. The makers (the lead actor is himself the producer) would have done themselves – and the audience – a massive favour had they set greater store by full-on farce than by shrill, scrappy drama.

Star Rating: 1/5