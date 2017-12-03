Firangi box office collections: Kapil Sharma was expected to churn out a superhit? See costly whiplash

His last outing in Bollywood in the form of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon had managed to earn as much as Rs 10.15 crore on opening day. (Photo: IE)

Top News SBI interest rates on bulk deposits hiked from November 30; here is big benefit you will get now

Comedian on the idiot box Kapil Sharma and his latest Bollywood outing Firangi have hit the big screen and all are wondering if it will resurrect his hiccuping career in both the spheres. Clearly, Kapil has seen better days. After all his The Kapil Sharma Show was going great guns on TV just so many months ago; His last outing in Bollywood in the form of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon had managed to earn as much as Rs 10.15 crore on opening day, which was no mean feat at all. But since then it has all been downhill for the showman. Not only has his show virtually collapsed post his extremely public spat with his co-star Sunil Grover, his filmy trip has suffered a terminal blow it seems. Over and above that, Sharma’s emotional state been under question and he has been doing some really bizarre things that have got him criticised. All of this has led to Firangi misfiring at the BO. Firangi collections on opening day were just Rs. 2.10 cr! This come on the initial setback when most of the critics panned Firangi in their reviews and what is worse, it is emerging that the word of mouth is not exactly great. This double whammy is likely to be very, very costly for Kapil Sharma. And what is more, this is happening when there is no rival big draw movie in theatres to take the attention away from it except Vidya Balan starrer Tumhari Sulu, which is just about hanging in there itself.