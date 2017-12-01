Firangi box office collections: Kapil Sharma starrer starts well, collects big amount in this market

Comedian Kapil Sharma’s second big-screen venture, Firangi, has met the expectation of audience and the proof is in the earnings! (Image: IE)

Firangi box office collections: Comedian Kapil Sharma’s second big-screen venture, Firangi, has met the expectation of audience and the proof is in the earnings!. The movie had hit the theatres on 24th November in UAE and nearby regions. Firangi is set against the backdrop of British-ruled India and revolves around a love story with a subtle pinch of patriotism in it. The movie has taken a good start in UAE-GCC and has collected approximately 57.13 lakh on 62 screens on Thursday. In his tweet, movie critic and analystTaran Adarsh writes, #Firangi takes a GOOD START in UAE-GCC… Collects *approx* AED 325,000 [₹ 57.13 lakhs] on 62 screens on Thu. What’s different for the fans, is to watch Kapil Sharma, in his new avatar, where he gets all romantic.

You will find Kapil acting innocent and romantic, something that he is not really known for. Moreover, the story is set in Punjab and revolves around the life of a man, namely, Manga, who plays it cool, even in the presence of atrocious British discrimination and hostility. Directed by Rajeev Dhingra, the movie features Ishita Dutta, who plays the role of Sargi, who is Kapil Sharma’s love interest. The director of the movie Rajiv Dhingra has already done a Punjabi movie before, namely Love Punjab, so for him, the background was nothing new. Also, for Kapil Sharma, who himself is from Punjab, faced no language barrier and managed to treat the movie very well.The movie pictures the aftermath of the infamous Jallianwala Bagh massacre and the duration of non-cooperation movement. Though Kapil plays the role of a rustic man, he is shown to have a heart of gold.

The movie also showcases an avaricious raja too. Raja Indraveer Singh, played by Kumud Mishra and a dishonest English official Mark Daniels. The role of Mark Daniels is played by Edward Sonnenblick. Both Raja and Daniels want to build a foreign liquor factory in the village, for which they have to dislodge the residents. This movie marks Kapil Sharma’s second Bollywood debut after Kis Kisko Pyar Karoon (2015).