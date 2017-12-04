Firangi box office collection: Kapil Sharma film manages to earn Rs 6.60 cr after opening weekend

Television comedian Kapil Sharma’s second big silver screen venture, Firangi, according to reports has garnered Rs 6.60 crore at the end of the opening weekend. (Twitter)

Television comedian Kapil Sharma’s second big silver screen venture, Firangi, according to reports has garnered Rs 6.60 crore at the end of the opening weekend. The film, released on December 1 is set in the pre-Independence era, with its disappointing performance has failed to attract audience for someone like Kapil Sharma, whose first film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon had seen qualified success. The film had a gloomy opening with only 5-10 per cent occupancy rate during the morning shows and did not look promising enough for the audience. The 2 hour 40-minute film proved to be an agonising watch and audience and experts alike had dismissed the film as a drag with long-drawn sequences without much humour or comic relief. The advance reports for the show had also not shown much hope for the producers or the actor with very low bookings.

The film managed to get a very tepid response on Friday and according to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh it only managed to collect Rs 2.10 crore across India. The film set in British-ruled India revolving around a love story tried to bring in a subtle pinch of patriotism but was panned by the experts as the protagonist’s attempt to put up a romantic character has turned out to be disastrous.

The film directed by Rajiev Dhingra stars Kapil Sharma, Ishita Dutta, Monica Gill, Kumud Mishra and Inaamulhaq in main roles. The film’s poor success has delivered a major blow to Kapil Sharma as Firangi marked his debut as a producer and also reflects the comedian’s personal life too as he has been going through personal as well as professional difficulties.

With inconsistent storyline, the protagonist’s antics have failed to put an impression on the audience as well as the critics. Kapil Sharma’s comic timing is not up to the mark and puts the film in a considerable mess. Film’s collection also suggests that it will be tough to earn profit and will only damage the prospects of the film more putting a dent to its box office collections.