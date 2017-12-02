Firangi Box Office Collection: Kapil Sharma movie takes a good start; here is what film earned

Firangi songs are becoming chartbusters as YouTube has recorded millions of views. (Photo from Twitter)

Famous comedian and TV star Kapil Sharma’s much-awaited Firangi movie is now running in theatres. According to famous movie critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Firangi has taken a good start in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Kapil Sharma starrer Firangi has collected approx ₹ 57.13 lakhs on 62 screens on Thursday. Taran Adarsh confirmed this Firangi box office collection by tweeting details. “#Firangi takes a GOOD START in UAE-GCC… Collects *approx* AED 325,000 [₹ 57.13 lakhs] on 62 screens on Thu,” Taran Adarsh tweeted. Firangi, which marks Kapil’s second big-screen outing after Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, was released on Friday. Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma starrer Firangi was awaiting clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the makers had deferred its release date to December 1. Kapil, who is also producing the film, had confirmed, “The film has been delayed a bit. The screening of the film at the CBFC happened on Nov 22. We are now coming on December 1.” Firangi was initially set to release on November 10. Last month, it was announced that it would be releasing on November 24.

Amitabh Bachchan has lent his famous baritone voice to Kapil Sharma’s film Firangi and the actor-stand-up comic said he is grateful to the megastar for the gesture. The 36-year-old actor said through his powerful voiceover, the Pink star made added another dimension to his film, which he has also produced. “Dear sir @SrBachchan thank you so so much. Just saw and can’t explain how big you made our movie with your powerful and dynamic voice. Koti koti pranaam (I am grateful),” Kapil tweeted.

Firangi songs are becoming chartbusters as YouTube has recorded millions of views on Firangi songs. IMDb has given 6.3 stars to Firangi. Kapil Sharma is the lead cast of Firangi.