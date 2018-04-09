Finally, Ranveer Singh breaks silence on reports about marriage with Deepika Padukone – What he revealed!

Bollywood actor and heartthrob Ranveer Singh has brushed aside rumours of him tying the knot with longtime girlfriend and Padmaavat actress Deepika Padukone. (IE)

Bollywood actor and heartthrob Ranveer Singh has brushed aside rumours of him tying the knot with longtime girlfriend and Padmaavat actress Deepika Padukone. Unconfirmed reports of Ranveer finally tying the knot with Deepika were doing rounds on social media platforms. For the first time, Ranveer has disclosed answers to the long-standing mystery in an interview to Spice Route magazine, reported BollywoodLife. The Bajirao Mastani actor clearing the air said that the reports are speculations. Asserting that nothing has been made official between the two actors, Ranveer emphasised that he cannot confirm on which date their marriage will take place in the future as he is not a seer.

Ranveer said that both of them are busy shooting for various projects and also Deepika is recuperating from a back problem. “So, if there is any announcement in the future, you will be hearing me shouting from the rooftops,” reported the entertainment website. We are quite occupied and distracted, added Ranveer. A few days back, according to Times of India, speculations were rife that Ranveer and Deepika’s parents met and that the bride-to-be even started shopping for her wedding. Mumbai Mirror also reported that both their parents had booked four dates between September and December.

Mirror also reported that it will be a traditional Hindu affair with only friends and close relatives being present at the ceremony. Further, it was reported that Deepika in a recent interview said, “When it is time, I think I will know it. But as an institution, I think it is extremely important because that’s the way I have been raised. It is extremely important for me to see myself like that. It is every girl’s dream. I have always followed my instincts and I think I will feel it when I am ready or when it has to happen.” Also rumours suggested Ranveer-Deepika are planning on a destination wedding.

Ranveer and Deepika have done four films together – Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Finding Fanny (2014), Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018).