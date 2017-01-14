Filmfare Awards 2017: Full list of winners

With all eyes on the winners of the Filmfare Awards this year, the 62nd edition of the prestigious awards has started in Mumbai. Shahidkapoor and wife Mira Rajput Kapoor take the Jio Filmfare Awards red carpet together for the first time. (Source: Twitter)

With all eyes on the winners of the Filmfare Awards this year, the 62nd edition of the prestigious awards has started in Mumbai. Set to be hosted by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and ace filmmaker Karan Johar, the mega event of B-town will also be witnessing power packed performances from some of the most popular celebrities. While the nominations for the awards are decided by a team of juries from the Bollywood and the organization itself, celebrities flaunts their best attires to look the best at the event.

However, following its list of nominations Filmfare had been into controversies, this year, with many slamming the organisers for missing out key performances of 2016. Being ignored from the nominations, despite spectacular performances, Akshay Kumar was the loudest voice against the award show.

Stay tuned for the full list of winners here:

The award for Best Costume goes to Payal Saluja for UdtaPunjab.

The award for Best Sound Design goes to Vivek Sachidanand for Phobia.

The award for Best VFX goes to Redchillies VFX for Fan.

The award for Best Editing goes to Monisha R Baldawa for Neerja.