Film relives important moments of my life: Sachin Tendulkar

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar today said that the upcoming film ‘Sachin – A Billion Dreams’ has helped him “relive important moments” of his life. The trailer of the film was launched today in a packed Juhu auditorium applauding its first screening.

“This film has helped me relive the important moments of my life through its making! I remain a private person but realised that there is much I have not revealed or spoken about, to those who have been instrumental to my life and career, especially my fans,” Tendulkar told the mediapersons.

“I hope the film will be yet another avenue for fans who have showered their love and blessings on me, to cherish the journey that we undertook together for over 24 years,” he said. Also present at the launch were the director, James Erskine who had flown down from the UK specially to attend the trailer launch.

The producer Ravi Bhagchandka of 200NotOut, and Shrikant Bhasi, Founder and Chairman of Carnival Group also shared the dias with Sachin Tendulkar and James Erskine after the screening of the trailer.

Producer Bhagchandka, said,”Making this movie has been my pilgrimage! This film will give his fans who have watched his cricketing feats on the television screen, the opportunity to see Sachin on the big movie screen!”

The trailer gave the eager audience a hint of what the film has in store for Sachin’s fans. With glimpses of key scenes from the film showing moments of cricketing glory, personal moments, unseen footage from the dressing room and much more, the film promises to be every Sachin fan’s dream come true.

Erskine, award-winning director of a number of international films on sports, took the audience through the making of the film. He said:”Scripting his journey for the big screen involved interacting with Sachin, his family, his teammates as well as players from rival teams and others. Sachin is both gracious, and a perfectionist, and being able to make this film for the Indian people and many more across the globe was a true honour.”