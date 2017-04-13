Film distributor moves Madras high court seeking stay of ‘Baahubali 2’

Baahubali 2: Terming it contrary to the terms of the February 1, 2017 agreement, ACE said its inquiries revealed that the debtor had no intention of returning the money.

A film distributor today moved the Madras High Court, seeking a stay on the April 28 release of the multi-lingual film “Baahubali 2” in Tamil Nadu, citing unpaid dues of Rs 1.18 crore. Chennai-based ACE Media, in its civil suit against M S Sharavanan of Sri Green Productions, submitted that the latter had taken theatrical exhibition rights of the Tamil movie for the entire Tamil Nadu territory. In January, 2016, he had approached ACE for a loan, to be paid to Prabhu Deva Studio Pvt Ltd, on the promise that he would return the amount with an additional sum of Rs 10 lakh before the release of “Baahubali 2”.

ACE Media proprietor claimed that he found Sharavanan trying to sell theatrical exhibition rights to third parties and that negotiations took place on April 9 during the film’s audio release.

When queried about it, he was informed that the amount would be given after the movie’s release.

Terming it contrary to the terms of the February 1, 2017 agreement, ACE said its inquiries revealed that the debtor had no intention of returning the money and that he was colluding with third parties to release the film in the name of third parties. He sought a stay on distribution, exhibition and release of “Bahubali 2” in any form anywhere in Tamil Nadu without settling the dues. The suit is scheduled to come up for hearing before Justice K Kalyanasundaram tomorrow.