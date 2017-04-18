Fast and Furious 8 becomes biggest box office opener ever, earns over $532 mn; leaves ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ behind

Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham star in Fast and Furious 8 along with Vin Diesel. (Source: screenshot)

Despite a dull critical response, the 8th instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise, ‘The fate of the furious’ is smashing all the box-office records. On Day 4, the movie set a new record for global0 debut as it surpassed the opening collections of JJ Abram’s ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’. Fast and Furious 8 has earned over $532 million worldwide thrashing the previous record of $529 million set by The Force Awakens. The film had raked up over $100 million in the first two days after which studio predicted it to be the highest grossing debut.

Watch the trailer here:

The craze is reflecting in India as well as despite clashing with Vidya Balan’s ‘Begum Jaan’, the movie has emerged as a clear winner on the box-office. According to the figures released by BollywoodHungama.com, Begum Jaan earned Rs 3.94 Cr on the opening day while Fast and Furious 8 cashed in Rs 6.29 Cr. The collections continued to grow as the movie earned Rs 41.63 crore on the opening weekend itself.

The Studio is delighted with the response that the movie is getting. “There is no market that hasn’t had a strong reception,” told Duncan Clark, Universal’s president of international distribution to The Indian express. “Whatever culture, whatever language, whatever country, we seem to have found a home.” The China opening alone brought in a record $190 million followed by $17.8 million from Mexico and $17 million from the UK and Ireland.

The film directed by F.Gary Gray stars some of the biggest names from the industry like Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Scott Eastwood, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges and Kurt Russell. The studio has announced that franchise will end the story with its 10th instalment so the fans must get ready for two more doses of high paced action adventures.