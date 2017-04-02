Fans gather; urge superstar Rajinikanth to join politics!

Thalaiva’s fans gathered outside Raghvendra Mandopam in Kodambakkam, Chennai and urged him to join politics. (ANI)

Days after superstar Rajnikanth denied speculations about him joining politics, Thalaiva’s fans gathered outside Raghvendra Mandopam in Kodambakkam, Chennai and urged him to do so. Rajnikanth has been grabbing eye balls with his movies and his larger than life characters. The actor’s massive popularity in India and abroad has made sure that the superstar remains in the news for one reason or the other. The actor recently made news when he canceled his visit to Srilanka following protests from some Tamil outfits. But the actor’s popularity continues to grow. From ministers to businessmen to common man, everybody is all praises for Rajinikanth. And now, it seems that other than seeing him in the role of an action hero, Rajinikanth’s fans want to see the actor as a politician, behind the scenes and be their hero in the real world.

Reportedly, the actor in a book launch had said that he “loves power”, a quote which had caused much commotion in the state. The actor however, later cleared that he was talking about spirituality and not political power and thus putting a halt to the rumours but Rajini’s fans fail to give up.

The iconic actor recently met the Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and he too, was all praises for the actor. The Prime Minister, on his India visit, called the actor and the two met after wards. What exactly did the two talk about is not clear but PM Najib Razak’s selfie with Rajinikanth says it all. It was speculated that the two talked about Rajnikanth’s last movie ‘Kabali’ and its massive success and also cleared the air about him replacing Shah Rukh Khan as the brand ambassador of Malaysia. Clearing the air, Rajni said that “I was not offered brand ambassadorship of Malaysia.” ‘Kabali’ had earned Rs 875 million on the first day and had earned Rs 3.09 billion worldwide in 10 days.