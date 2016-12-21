Fake pics of Kareena Kapoor with Taimur go viral

The pic of Kareena Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan on Twitter is photoshopped. (Twitter)

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s baby Taimur has caused a Twitter storm and fans are desperate to see what the newborn looks like. However, Bollywood was pranked big time when a fake photo of Kareena supposedly kissing Taimur’s head went viral. The image, though extremely heartwarming, was a clever work of photoshop. Now, another pic of Bebo and baby has surfaced on Twitter. Whether it’s real or not is yet to be decided, but surely, Saif and Kareena wouldn’t let the world see their little bundle of joy so unceremoniously. So we’re guessing that the second photo is a clever photoshop once again.

The family has been quite hush-hush about the matter with Saif only releasing an official statement upon Taimur’s birth. New maasi Karisma Kapoor also refrained from sharing pics of the baby and instead just posted a pic of her and the Cocktail actor drinking wine together. Since Saifeena do photoshoots so beautifully, we’re guessing that the first time we lay eyes on little Taimur will be in a stylized magazine photoshoot with the chota nawab in some royal baby garments. Till then we’ll be content with the fake pictures that are going around.

Kareena gave birth to Taimur on December 20 at Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai. While Bollywood and most fans was thrilled about the birth of the baby, many trolled the couple on Twitter about the baby’s name. The frenzy continued to the point that Taimur began to trend on Twitter within a few hours of being born. While this is the 36-year-old actress’ first child, Saif has two children, Sara and Ibrahim, from his previous marriage to Amrita Singh. Sara, 23, is set to make her debut in Bollywood and is rumoured to have snagged a part opposite Hrithik Roshan.