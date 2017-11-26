Even as Padmavati row boils over, Ranveer Singh goes public with this comment on Deepika Padukone

Padmavati row, Padmavati controversy, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Baajirao Mastani, Alauddin Khilji

Padmavati movie controversy has acquired a momentum of its own and left supporters and critics split right down the middle over questions of violating culture, freedom of expression and treatment of historic figures. Even as authorities at the highest levels are drawn into comemnting on the subject, irrepressible actor Ranveer Singh has gone public by outing his close personal comments on actress Deepika Padukone. The raw, emotional comments were so moving that the Ram-Leela actress who is said to be dating Ranveer Singh was reportedly bowled over – it was a video message. In the clip, Ranveer goes ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ and actress cane be seen blushing and at the same time laugh. As he performs, you can hear Deepika say “what a clown” and that is surely the best moment of the video. This is not the first time that the actor went out of his way to bring a smile on her face. Reportedly, there were occasions when the Bajirao Mastani actor was waiting outside the airport to receive his beloved for three hours, just to put a smile on her face when she arrives. Now that is some old-school romance!

After a whilein, the video Ranveer speaks about how Deepika is the special woman in his life. “The way you have lightened up the life of your million fans, you lightened up my life. I will pray to God that the shine and light stay in your life forever. There is nobody like you god bless you. Love you a lot.” Now that is too cute for words, isn’t it? Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s reel life chemistry is as sizzling as their real life and both share a great bond. Movies like Goliyon Ki Rasleela – Ram Leela, Baajirao Mastani stand here as proof of their great onscreen presence too. In Padmavati, which has become the biggest controversial film of the year, Deepika plays Rani Padmini and Ranveer plays Alauddin Khilji. However, the two do not share screen space in the film. The couple has always given us major relationship goals, no?