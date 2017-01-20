Watch: Ellen DeGeneres honors Barack Obama with emotional farewell video

TV host Ellen DeGeneres shared a heart-touching farewell video on her talk show to pay tribute to Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama.”I want to personally thank him for changing my life. I am a legally married woman because of him, and so is my wife. “His courage and compassion created equality for everyone. He moved us forward and made more happen in the past eight years than I ever dreamed possible. I love him. I love Michelle,” DeGeneres said.
The video was a compilation of her time with the Obamas over the years. The emotional send-off featured everything from Barack’s first appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2007 to him honoring DeGeneres with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in November.
January 20th marks the last date of the Barack Obama’s presidency. Donald Trump will be anointed the news President of the United States.
Donald Trump pledges to ‘unify’ Americans on inauguration eve
A day ahead of his inauguration as the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump today said he is going to unite the country as he promised the Americans to work hard and turn things around. “We are going to unify our country and we will make America great again. We will make America great for all of our people, everybody throughout the country,” Trump said while a crowd of thousands gathered at the Lincoln Memorial here at his inaugural ‘Make America Great Again’ rally and concert.
Joined by his wife and incoming First Lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, his sons and their their families, Trump enjoyed the nearly two-and-a-half hour concert.
Speaking to the cheering crowd comprising of young military personnel and veterans among common people, Trump assured that things will change in America for the good under his leadership.
He reiterated his campaign promises of bringing jobs back and strengthening the military and the country’s borders.
“I promise you that I will work so hard, we are going to get it turned around, we are going to bring our jobs back. We are not going to let other countries take our jobs any longer.
“We are going to build up our great military, we are going to strengthen our borders, we are going to do things that haven’t been done for our country for many, many decades,” he said amid loud cheers and applause.
While arriving at the Lincoln Memorial with his wife, the President-elect stopped in front of the towering statue of Abraham Lincoln and gave a salute to the former US President