Ed Sheeran Mumbai concert: All you need to know about the top gig in India tonight

Ed Sheeran, the world-renowned singer-songwriter is all set to belt out songs like ‘Shape of You’ and ‘Galway Girl’, which became amazing sensations among music lovers globally at the Jio Gardens in BKC on November 19. Ed Sheeran is set to grace the stage tonight in front of some 10,000 fans. While organisers have kept tight-lipped about the programme as it is said to be a private affair, it has quickly become the talk of the town and the country at large for fans. Ed Sheeran arrived in Mumbai on November 16 and participated in a Bollywood bash, on Saturday, attended by Bollywood A-listers. On Sunday, Ed Sheeran will perform a gig in Mumbai as part of his Asia tour with his new album, Divide. So, here we curate a list of the concert and the gigs that fans would like to know.

Timing and songs you can expect Ed Sheeran to sing:

Before the ‘Shape of You’ singer takes the stage, pop artist Lauv will perform the inaugural act of the concert scheduled at 8 pm. Following that, Ed will be taking over the main act and is expected to take the audience by storm with singles like ‘Shape of You’, “Galway Girl’, ‘Eraser’, ‘Perfect’, ‘Thinking Out Loud’ and ‘Dive’. At his Mumbai debut appearance, way back in 2015, Sheeran made the audience dance to ‘I’m a Mess’ and ‘A-Team’ songs.

Expect Ed Sheeran to avoid faux pas like Justin Bieber:

Yes, Ed Sheeran is not going to lip-sync to his songs and the audience is expected to enjoy his charming voice to the most. The fans are sure to be gyrating to Sheeran’s performance. Sheeran changes his songs and infuses a different mood in the crowd, so the fans are in for an emotional, joyful and perhaps, a unique experience too.

Price of the tickets:

Ticket prices for the Ed Sheeran show started from Rs 4,750 and the tickets were made available in the BookMyShow app. The organisers also have a Twitter account through BookMyShow which one can follow. However, the ticket booking app has also made an app available to all those Sheeran fans having all the greatest hits by the 26-year-old.

Animal graffiti room backstage for Ed Sheeran:

Keeping in mind how Ed loves animals and automobiles, the organisers have recreated a green room with graffiti on animals and automobiles and have ordered Special Peri Peri sauce from Malaysia. Ed’s demands are not extravagant like Justin as he is happy to have fizzy drinks, Manuka honey, beer, Robinson’s fruit squash and milk.