Ed Sheeran Mumbai concert highlights; Singer’s magical spell mesmerises Indian fans

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran performed in Mumbai today. The event is one of the biggest in the city this year. The “Shape of You” singer is touring with his latest album, Divide. His fans who were eagerly waiting for his concert since last few days had a night to remember with Sheeran. The singer appeared in the show at around 8 pm wearing a blue kurta amid raucous cheers from his fans. Starting with his very first song “Castle On The Hill,” the crowd was on its feet. The singer then went on to sing a number of his hit songs which are popular all over the world.

He also sang his debut solo single, The A Team as also other hits like Bloodstream and happier. Amid loud cheers and screams from the crowd, he sang and played solo on his guitar apart from when he invited pianist PJ Smith on stage for “One”. Introducing him to the crowd Sheeran said, “He was a carpenter I met and I realised he played piano pretty well.”

After this he went on to sing Perfect, Thinking Out Loud, Shape Of You, You Need Me, I Don’t Need You. In between his songs, the singer was also thanking the audience for their cheers and clapping and added that the Mumbai audience was ‘lovely’. In between his songs, the singer had gone off stage and returned with a T-shirt with India written on it.

Earlier, speaking about Bollywood singers, Ed Sheeran said he was envious of the way they use their voices and that there is nobody in the west who could sing like them. He added that next time he would visit India not for work but to see the country properly.

Photo: Indian Express

The singer had made his debut in 2011 with the album + (plus) which was certified seven-times platinum in the UK. He also appeared as a guest on Taylor Swift’s fourth studio album, Red.

Photo: Indian Express

His “The A Team” was also nominated for Song of the Year at the 2013 Grammy Awards, where Ed also performed with Elton John. His next album, X (read as “multiply”) was released in in 2014. His songs like Thinking Out Loud, Photograph and I See Fire, it topped the charts in US and UK. Sheeran received the Ivor Novello Award for Songwriter of the Year in 2015.

Recently, Ed released album Divide, In this album, his song Shape of You has been an absolute chartbuster. Another song Shape of You was topping the charts 44 countries, including the US Billboard Hot 100, as well as the UK.