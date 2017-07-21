Dunkirk movie review: Christopher Nolan weaves magic; blitzkrieg on emotions overwhelms, excites

The movie clearly brings out Nolan’s signature style and his harrowing narration of war, which is just spectacular.(Youtube)

Dunkirk movie review: Christopher Nolan waves his magic wand and this time gives us a World War II masterpiece Dunkirk. So many war movies have been made, but Dunkirk was one massive incident that was not fully explained simply because it showed the Allies in poor light – staring at humiliating defeat and the only reason they escaped was because Adolf Hitler failed to grab the opportunity to go in for the kill. The failure cost him the war. But now, that is no longer the case as the vacuum has been filled. Dunkirk is a radical take that narrated the ordeal of World War II but not the way you expect it to be. The movie sees the collision of parallel plots which in turn is set on three planes. Water, earth, air are symbols of life but in the movie they might be portents of death. The movie clearly brings out Nolan’s signature style and his harrowing narration of war, which is just spectacular. The opening shot of the movie can well be regarded as one of the most vivid and intense starts ever where soldiers walk past a street surrounded by falling leaflets with warnings engraved and then the other moment you see them all dead except one.

Nolan makes you relive the horrors of World War II through his powerful direction and equally compelling cast. The cast consisting of Fionn Whitehead, Aneurin Barnard, Mark Rylance, Harry Styles, Tom Hardy, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy make for an engaging 116 minute movie watch. Though Tom Hardy appears during the aerial sequence with a mask most of the time, his eyes and fingers have a strong story to tell. Nolan omits the use of gore and viscera commonly used in many World War movies. To get you into that remorsefull mode, Nolan does not take the help of any explicit carnage or bloodshed. One man who has to be given the credit of brilliance is Branagh upon whose shoulder the movie trudges to brilliance.

You may also like to watch:

When we talk about world war movies, the list is endless which includes movies like Schindler’s List, Saving Private Ryan, Hacksaw Ridge, Enemy at the Gates, to name just a few. But Nolan’s ‘Dunkirk’ besides its philosophical heft has the capability to grip you with its cinematic brilliance and compelling story and plot.

Rating 3.5.