Dunkirk movie: Christopher Nolan delivers tense yet best ever war drama; 10 facts to know

You watch Inception and you think Leonardo Di Caprio is the lead and is dominating the screen, you watch The Dark Knight and feel like being owned by Christian Bale’s Batman but in reality it is that man, Christopher Nolan, who despite not making a single appearance on screen has the complete command over you and this week Nolan hits the screen again with Dunkirk, which is arguably the best war drama film ever. Based on the famous evacuation of Allied forces under attack by Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Germany that took place during World War II, Dunkirk has a stellar cast featuring Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Kenneth Branagh and Harry Styles. As the world gets ready to for the best cinematic experience of the year, here are 10 facts you should know about Dunkirk movie:

1. The movie is based on the Dunkirk evacuation of 1940 during the second World War when a huge number of British, French and Belgian troops were hastily withdrawn from France as the Nazis were closing in on them. The incident was referred as a ‘miracle’ by the then British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

2. Dunkirk is Christopher Nolan’s first movie based on historical events. Earlier he has made films based on original scripts, remakes, novel/short story adaptations, or comic book adaptations.

3. Nolan has handpicked an amazing star cast for the movie featuring some of the finest British actors including Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance, Kenneth Brannagh, James D’Arcy, Jack Lowden, Aneurin Barnard and others.

4. Apart from these, the movie also marks the acting debut of One Direction singer Harry Styles who is playing an important role. He plays an army officer who is rescued from a destroyer after it gets hit by a torpedo.

5. What may come as a huge surprise for Nolan fans, this film doesn’t feature Michael Caine. So far, Caine has featured in six of Nolan’s film and this is the first time since 2002 that he is not a part of legendary director’s plans.

6. The movie has remarkable camera work and if the reports are to believed Nolan had bought a $5 million Nazi plane which in which a camera was stuck to get the perfect shot before crashing. Earlier, Nolan had inserted an enormous IMAX camera into the nose of a jet plane while filming for Interstellar.

7. Nolan is known for his perfection and he didn’t take half-measures for Dunkirk too. He managed to recondition actual warships for the shoot, including the French Navy destroyer Maillé-Brézé.

8. A part of the movie was actually shot at the real location while other parts were shot at locations in Swanage and Weymouth in the UK, Los Angeles in the US. This was done to avoid the use of CGI wherever possible.

9. The movie has very few dialogues and in fact, Tomy Hardy’s face is not even revealed till the climax. Despite a stellar star cast, Nolan is the real hero of Dunkirk and has a tight grip on the movie throughout the 106 minutes.

10. If Nolan is the lead, then Hans Zimmer plays the second lead with perfection with his exceptional background score. The man behind BRAAAAAAHHHMMS from Inception combined with Christopher Nolan for the sixth time having previously worked together on The Dark Knight Trilogy, Inception, and Interstellar.