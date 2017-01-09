Donald Trump reacts to Meryl Streep Golden Globe awards speech: She’s overrated and a Hillary flunky

Donald Trump isn’t pleased about Meryl Streep’s Golden Globe awards speech. (Twitter)

Meryl Streep won a lot of hearts at the Golden Globe awards on Sunday night when she spoke out against the intolerance that US President elect Donald Trump was bringing the US, but Trump is not one of them. Not one to take things lying down, Trump lashed out on Twitter at the actress in a three-part rant. “Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a…..Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never ‘mocked’ a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him…….groveling” when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!” he raged.

Will the war of words continue between one of Hollywood’s most beloved actress and the politician (who at least half of the country seems to love)? We’re not sure, but Trump isn’t the only one who took offense to the statement. Check out the varied reactions to the Oscar winner’s speech below:

62 million Americans voted for Trump, but #MerylStreep & 1,280 Hollywood libs last nite showed they have no fucking clue why.#GoldenGlobes — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) January 9, 2017

#MerylStreep can’t get over the fact that her opinion is irrelevant and those who she hates,Americans, voted for @realDonaldTrump GO AWAY — Johanna (@C0nservativeGal) January 9, 2017

Sorry #Twitter…#MerylStreep isn’t “Brave” for a speech against #DonaldTrump. Men & Women serving our Great Nation are the Brave ones. — JamesFromLI ???????? (@JamesJFromLI) January 9, 2017

My favorite part of Meryl Streep’s speech about respecting others was when she randomly shit on people who like football and MMA — Derek Faraci (@WH_Woolhat) January 9, 2017

Meryl won the Cecil B DeMille award last night, but during her acceptance speech voiced her concerns about the impending Trump regime. “The person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter. Someone he outranked in privilege, power and the capacity to fight back. It broke my heart when I saw it, and I still can’t get it out of my head, because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life. And this instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life, because it kinda gives permission for other people to do the same thing,” she said.

Watch her speech here:

So, who do you think is right? Meryl Streep or Donald Trump?