Does Shahrukh Khan selfie ‘mystery girl’ look like an Indian Kristen Stewart?

A mystery girl in Shahrukh Khan’s selfie during Raees promotions in Pune took the spotlight. (Facebook/ Indian Express)

A few days back, Shahrukh Khan visited Pune to promote Raees and during his trip to Symbiosis College, he took a selfie with the students. Of course, everyone was super excited to see Shahrukh in the photo, right? Wrong! Shahrukh got sidelined when a beautiful mystery woman stole the show. Saima Hussain, better known to the internet as the ‘hot girl in the olive green shirt’, suddenly found herself the object of many people’s attention. Check out the social media frenzy surrounding the beautiful young lady below:

(Facebook)

Our question is whether her new-found fame will help Saima land a modeling contract or perhaps a movie deal. If that’s not down her line of interest, that’s fine, although the lovely student has taken part in a few fashion projects. According to a report in Buzz Feed, Saima is studying in Symbiosis Institute of Design. And while we’re on the subject of the entertainment business, doesn’t SRK’s mystery lady look like an Indian version of Twilight actress Kristen Stewart? We’re not the only ones who think this, check it out:

(Facebook)

There’s something about her relaxed features and sleepy smile that definitely reminds us of Bella Swan. Shahrukh, we know you’re rather busy with Raees promotions, but how about casting Saima in your next film? Or better yet, if Bollywood decides to make a Hindi Twilight, then at least everyone knows who they can cast as their lead actress. That’s a movie enough Facebook users will see, going by the fuss surrounding the Pune selfie.

So, do you think Shahrukh Khan’s mystery woman could be the next Kristen Stewart?