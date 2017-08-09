Disney parts with Netflix; to launch two streaming services

The Disney-backed film and TV offering, set to debut in 2019, would include original content by Walt Disney Studios. (Reuters)

Production banner Walt Disney Co has ended its movie distribution agreement with Netflix and will soon launch two new online streaming services — one for sports and the other for films and TV shows. The standalone subscription services would appeal to younger audiences who are turning away from traditional media and joining to Netflix and other digital platforms, reports latimes.com.

The sports streaming service, which would be available next year, is expected to feature 10,000 sporting events annually, among them Major League Baseball games. The Disney-backed film and TV offering, set to debut in 2019, would include original content by Walt Disney Studios.